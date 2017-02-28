Supergirl – Exodus Trailer

(CW) – Kara sets up an interview with Snapper Carr and Supergirl on the next episode of Supergirl.

As Alex (Chyler Leigh) searches for Jeremiah (guest star Dean Cain) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) investigates a series of alien kidnappings, the sisters realize they must break the rules to foil a new Cadmus plot. In an effort to get Snapper Carr (guest star Ian Gomez) to run a story that would help her stop Cadmus, Kara agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#215). The episode airs on March 6, 2017.

