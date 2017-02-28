Some oppose placing timber rattlesnakes on Mount Tom

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 50 people attended Tuesday night’s public meeting of the rattlesnake review group in Belchertown.

After Belchertown residents expressed strong opposition to creating a timber rattlesnake colony on the Quabbin Reservoir, the group is considering other locations. One of those locations is Mount Tom in Holyoke, which is already a timber rattlesnake habitat.

Some residents don’t see the sense in introducing rattlesnakes to popular hiking spots. Kenneth Walker of Wilbraham told 22News, “They don’t belong in this area. I don’t feel that with the camping, fishing, the hiking and all that, there’s going to be a detrimental impact.”

The rattlesnake review group is accepting public comments both online and on special forms. Click Here to submit your input.