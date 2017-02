METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A small plane has crashed through the roof of a condominium building in the eastern Massachusetts city of Methuen.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the crash led to a fire at the building, which is located on Riverview Boulevard. It is right across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

