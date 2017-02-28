Portion of Route 5 was closed after head-on collision in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police were investigating a head-on collision Tuesday night on Route 5, Northampton Street.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News Route 5 was closed around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Mountain Park Access Road, and in Easthampton at the city line. The crash happened near 671 Northampton Street, which is the America’s Best Value Inn.

Lt. Cruz said both drivers were alone in their cars, and a woman was trapped in her car. The Holyoke Fire Department was called in to use special tools to free her.

Both drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center. We don’t know what their injuries were, but Lt. Cruz said he expects both of them to survive.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.