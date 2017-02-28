Police pursuit in Southwick ended with crash in CT

GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – Route 10 just over the state line in Connecticut was temporarily closed in both directions after a police pursuit started in Southwick, and ended with a crash in Granby.

Granby Police Captain William Tyler told 22News the crash happened around 10:45 Monday night. Tyler said the three people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He said a Southwick police officer had been pursuing the car for erratic driving along Route 10 and 202 in Massachusetts. The officer lost sight of the car after crossing the state line, only to soon find it crashed on Route 10.

Route 10 has since reopened.