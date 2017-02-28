Preview: Trump’s address to Congress

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night for the first time.

Members of the Nexstar DC team had dinner with President Trump and his team at the White House Monday night. It was the first time the president hosted regional press for dinner. Over dinner, the president engaged in discussion on topics ranging from Russia to his frustrations with the media.

22News spoke with Nexstar National Correspondent Chance Seales Tuesday morning about what we can expect to hear from the president Tuesday night.

Chance: They are still finishing, they are still tweaking they are still fine-tuning their message for tonight. Will it be one of division or unification? I can tell you this–based on what I got this morning, these are the people that are going to be sitting with First Lady Melania Trump: three of the six people listed on here are all folks who have had family members killed by illegal immigrants. So, I would fully expect that the issue of national security and border security are going to factor prominently tonight. I’d also say that Donald Trump is going to be taking a victory lap on the economy and promise more jobs, which is kinda what he’s been doing for the last two years on the trail and in the White House.

Kait: So how does this address differ from the typical State of the Union Address? Especially with President Donald Trump kind of being different from presidents we’ve seen in the past?

Chance: Oh my gosh, you could not get two people who are more different than Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Now what we want to know also is: In the chamber, what will the temperature be? Many people are very upset, you know, you look at Elizabeth Warren who has been outspoken, extremely vocal, and a critic of the president. Who will she bring? What statements will she make? We are not expecting any Joe Wilson-type moments of “you lie” but we certainly do expect the Democrats in the room are going to voice their displeasure on things like the Syrian refugee ban and the border wall.