Police: Couple found living with toddler in ‘extremely hazardous conditions’

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Grantville couple has been charged after police say they were found living with a 2-year-old child in “extremely hazardous conditions.”

Shawn Michael Elliot, 28, and Keyayra Salome Champlin, 21, were arrested for endangering the welfare of children.

State police say they were called to the pair’s home on Feb. 19 for a report of drug activity.

Troopers who responded to the home in the 300 block of Waco Drive observed floors covered with garbage, animal feces and decaying food scraps. Bathrooms were also filled with feces and garbage and exposed wires, and holes were reported on the walls and ceilings.

The child has been removed from the home.

Police say the two had previously been charged with child endangerment.