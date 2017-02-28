More than $10,000 bags of heroin seized in Springfield bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotic Detectives arrested two suspected drug dealers on Windemere Street, Tuesday night, after an extensive investigation.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives served a search warrant at 19 Windemere Street and allegedly seized 10,267 bags of heroin and about 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine.

Detectives arrested 35-year-old Hernan J. Santana and 25-year-old Jose Pena, both of Springfield, during the drug raid. Delaney said two alleged customers were also arrested before the raid.

Santana and Pena were charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin 200+ Grams

Trafficking in Cocaine 200+ Grams

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Distribution of Heroin

Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an F.I.D. Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Delaney said Santana was also charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest. He said Santana allegedly assaulted Springfield Police Lt. Steven Kent, who was the lead officer in the drug raid.

Detectives seized the following during the raid:

10,267 bags of heroin

Approximately 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine

Approximately 80 grams of marijuana

Taurus .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds

$6,420.00 in cash

A 2006 Honda Accord

Various implements used to package and distribute heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana

Delaney said Santana and Pena will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Wednesday and are being held overnight in police lock-up.

