Mild weather could let boats out on the water early this year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It might be an early season for boaters. After record breaking temperatures last week and the snow pack all but melted, water levels at the Oxbow are high which has boaters thinking about getting out on the water.

Normal high temperatures for this time of the year are in the upper 30s, but after mild air, heavy rain, and melting snow, water levels at the Oxbow have risen. Usually at this time of the year, the Oxbow is covered with ice, allowing for ice-fishing. But the mild weather has cut the ice-fishing season short this year.

Mick Duda, owner of the Oxbow Marina told 22News that springtime flooding is normal at the Oxbow. “Flooding will happen every year. Sometimes it’s a lot worse than this. This isn’t too too bad, of course these cold nights will help it.”

The Oxbow Marina will start to put docks out on the water in one week, which many boaters will be happy to see.