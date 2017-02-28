Massachusetts Lottery net profits up despite lower sales

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/SHNS)- The Massachusetts Lottery‘s $482 million in sales last month came up $58 million short of sales in January 2016, a month when sales surged with a world record $1.5 billion dollar Powerball Jackpot.

“Gambling is being over saturated in this area and sooner or later somebody’s going to pay the piper,” Stanley Maziarz, of Ludlow said.

Powerball sales alone have been down 89% from last January, bringing in about $8 million versus $73 million last year.

The 2.6% dip in scratch ticket sales over the previous year actually benefitted the Lottery because they account for the highest prize payouts. The Lottery does not control the payout percentage, aside from when it establishes overall odds for the games.

The sales deficit of Powerball tickets was offset by year-over-year gains of sales of instant tickets. A category that’s climbed over $5.2 million over January for the first seve 2016. Lottery officials also plan on talking to lawmakers again about moving online, but there is some scrutiny.

Ross Lafreniere said, “The only way you can do it online is with a credit card really and people are not going to think when they’re doing it and it’s just going to rack up their credit card bill real quick.”

The Lottery is expected to return $965 million in profits as local aid to communities, down from $986 million last year.

Lottery officials are also looking to move from their Braintree Headquarters, which costs about $2 million dollars per year.