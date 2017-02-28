Mardis Gras: Let the good times roll!

Mardi Gras celebrations are in full swing as Fat Tuesday arrives.
(NBC News) It’s Fat Tuesday in the Big Easy.

The Mardi Gras season is coming to a close today in New Orleans, but not before hundreds of thousands celebrate with one last day of parades and parties.

To make sure it stays safe an army of police are keeping a close watch over it all.

“We want people to know your limits, be aware of your surroundings, by all means, do not drink and drive,” New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison warns.

Over the weekend a drunk driver plowed into a parade crowd. 28 people were injured, but all are expected to make a full recovery.

Today roads around the French Quarter are locked down, closed to vehicle traffic as the crowds take over.

