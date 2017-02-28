Mardi Gras hits fever pitch

Jay Gray, NBC News Published: Updated:
(NBC News) The Mardi Gras season comes to a close in New Orleans, but not before hundreds of thousands celebrate with one last round of parades and parties.

To make sure it stays safe an army of police are keeping a close watch over it all.

“We want people to know your limits, be aware of your surroundings, by all means, do not drink and drive,” New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison warns.

Roads around the French Quarter are locked down, closed to vehicle traffic as the crowds take over.

The party will continue until around midnight, when police and street sweepers will move in, clearing the street and starting the countdown to next year’s carnival.

Copyright NBC News 2017

