Man battling congestive heart failure takes ride of a lifetime

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man got the ride of a lifetime on Monday.

Joe Correira, 68, thought he was going home — after just being released from hospice care.

Instead, a pitstop at Seekonk Speedway provided a surprise opportunity for Correira, an avid car collector, to take a spin out on the track.

He was shocked by the people gathered, the applause, and that fact that his 2011 Corvette was waiting for him.

“I enjoyed every moment of it,” Correira recalled the ride, which was made possible by his daughter, several local businesses, and the Speedway.

According to Correira, he has been collecting cars for years, and his 2011 Corvette has less than 7,000 miles on it.

Over the past seven years, Correira lost his wife and was diagnosed with heart disease.

“Sixty years, I didn’t even go to the hospital or the doctors. After I lost her, everything fell apart on me,” he said.

Though he has been hospitalized since September 28 with congestive heart failure, Correira said he hasn’t accepted it yet.

“I’ve almost kicked the bucket ten times. I got to the gate and they didn’t want to open the gate,” he said.

Correira added that he just keeps pushing himself every day.

