Gun found during Springfield traffic stop

Officers had stopped the vehicle for traffic violations

James Pappas Published: Updated:
drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield arrested a man who they say tried to drive away during a traffic stop, leading them to search his car.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that 24-year-old Kyle Wright, of Springfield, was originally stopped for traffic violations and allegedly tried to shift his car into drive when officers approached him. When the officers searched the car, they found a 38-caliber handgun and ammunition inside.

Wright is now facing several traffic and gun charges. He’ll be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday.

