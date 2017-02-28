Man accused of stealing $10K in merchandise from Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that they were able to arrest a man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a downtown clothing store, because he went back to the scene of the crime.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Josue Perez, 43, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $250, and malicious destruction of property in connection to a break-in at Extreme Hats on Dwight Street on Sunday.

Delaney says that the theft was caught on surveillance video, in which the suspect was seen entering the store from the back. He says the suspect then “ransacked” the store, stealing the following merchandise and other items inside the shop:

120 sport hats

30 bottles of cologne

29 accessory sets

28 bottles of perfume

28 sweaters

25 ladies’ jumpers

20 basketball jerseys

15 football jerseys

1 flat screen TV

The suspect also allegedly destroyed the surveillance video monitor, though the owner later was able to access the video feed on another television.

Delaney says that the store owner (who reported the crime after it happened) told police the next day that the same suspect from the surveillance video was seen outside the store. Officers went to Dwight Street, where Perez, who matched the suspect’s description, was found. The officers then went over the surveillance video again, and confident that they had the right person, arrested Perez.

Delaney says that police are still looking for two other suspects in connection to this investigation, and are hoping to recover the more than $10,000 in merchandise that was stolen.