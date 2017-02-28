Longtime Southwick Police Chief Henry LaBombard has died

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime police chief in Southwick has died. Monday evening, the department announced the death of retired Chief Henry “Bomber” LaBombard in a posting on their official Facebook page. Flags at the department were lowered to half-staff to honor the 14-year chief, who was also an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

LaBombard had first joined the Southwick Police Department in 1968, and rose up the ranks, becoming chief in 1990; a position he held until 2004. Under his leadership, Southwick police added additional officers, a detective bureau, and a K-9 unit. He also oversaw the issuing of computers in police cruisers, and updates to the town’s 911 system.

While chief in Southwick, LaBombard had also served as president of the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police.

No memorial services are planned at this time. The department says that it is LaBombard’s wish to have his body donated to science, for the purpose of Alzheimer’s research.