King Cake & Hurricane Cocktails!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In celebration of Mardi Gras, we immersed ourselves in the full Fat Tuesday spirit!!! Chef John Slattery, General Manager and Head Chef at Papp’s Bar and Grill showed us how to make king cake and hurricane cocktails!

King Cake

Pastry:

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast
  • 2/3 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 2/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup melted butter

Frosting:

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 tablespoon water

 

Hurricane Cocktail

  • 2 oz White rum
  • 2 oz Dark rum
  • 1 oz Lime juice
  • 1 oz Orange juice
  • 2 oz Passion fruit juice
  • .5 oz Simple syrup
  • .5 oz Grenadine

 

