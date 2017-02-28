Join the 12th annual ‘Big Broadcast’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a re-creation of a live 1940’s radio show and you can be there! The Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College presents the 10th annual edition of THE BIG BROADCAST! 22News Storm team Meteorologist and event emcee Brian Lapis joined the event’s creator, Mark Gionfriddo and student producer Meredith Marshall to tell us more about the broadcast.

The Big Broadcast

Sunday, March 4th

Performances at 2PM and 7 PM

Chapin Auditorium

Mount Holyoke College

South Hadley, MA 01075

The Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College’s 10th annual presentation of a live 1940’s radio broadcast created by Mark Gionfriddo (onstage as “Matt Morgan”) with WWLP-22News meteorologist Brian Lapis as emcee “Fred Kelley”. Under Gionfriddo’s direction, the Mount Holyoke Big Band, Vocal Jazz, and Chamber Jazz Ensembles perform well-known tunes from the swing era, including music by Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, and Benny Goodman, among others.

Tickets are general admission. $20.00 premium front and center seating. $15.00 regular seating. $10.00 seniors and students. Tickets are available at the UMASS Fine Arts Center Box-Office in Amherst, at the Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley, and at the door (subject to availability). For phone orders: 413-545-2511 or 1-800-999-UMASS.