Jambalaya for Mardi Gras!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Every celebration needs good food, and what food is better to celebrate Mardi Gras than traditional New Orleans jambalaya! Personal Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com showed us how to make it.

Jambalaya

chefbill.com

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 links sweet Italian turkey or chicken sausage, cut into ¼” slices

salt

ground black pepper

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined, and patted dry

12-15 pieces okra, ends trimmed, sliced into ½” pieces

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

4 cups chicken stock

1 ½ cups uncooked long grain white rice

1 28 oz can diced tomatoes

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ pound green beans, cut into 1″ pieces

Tabasco or other hot sauce (optional)

1. Heat a large skillet over a medium-high heat, and add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage, and cook until browned on one side. Increase the heat to high, and add the shrimp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until the shrimp has started to turn pink. Add in the okra, and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. Heat a large stockpot over a medium heat, and add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion, and the red and green peppers. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are starting to cook through.

3. Add in the garlic, and continue to cook for another minute. Add in the rice, and stir until it’s completely combined with the vegetables.

4. Add in the stock and diced tomatoes, Keep the heat on medium, and and bring to a light boil. Continue to simmer for appro

5. Stir in the green beans, sausage, shrimp and okra. Continue to cook until rice is cooked though.

6. Adjust the seasoning with cayenne pepper or hot sauce, and salt.

Yield: approximately 10-12 servings