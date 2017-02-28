House Chair: Changing home-grow pot rules could be difficult

BOSTON (State House News Service) – It could be difficult for lawmakers to scale back the number of pot plants individuals are allowed to grow at home now that the home-grow provisions of the new ballot law have already gone into effect, the House chair of the new marijuana committee said Tuesday.

Rep. Mark Cusack, a Braintree Democrat, and Sen. Patricia Jehlen, a Somerville Democrat, went on WBUR’s “Radio Boston” program to discuss their new roles and what’s in store over the next several months as the Legislature debates whether to alter the voter-backed law legalizing adult marijuana use.

While Cusack described himself as a “nerd when it comes to policy” who is looking forward to his role, Jehlen sounded reluctant about her responsibilities, offering multiple clipped answers to questions after long pauses that made for awkward silence at times.

“I think it’s a really important job. It’s not one I was hoping for because it’s a lot of work and it’s not an area that I have a lot of expertise in, but I’m getting there,” Jehlen said.

Both lawmakers were named two weeks ago as the chairs of the brand new Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy. Legislative leaders have said they hope to have a bill on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk by June.

Cusack said the 3.75 tax rate on retail marijuana sales, home grow provisions, local siting controls of retail establishments, and active-ingredient levels in edible marijuana products are all issues the new committee must study.

Late last year, lawmakers voted to delay by six months many aspects of the new law, including the licensing of retail pot shops, but several main provisions – including legalized possession, use and home-grow rules – took effect in December.

Cusack said retroactively criminalizing the growing of more than six plants per individual or 12 per household could be difficult, but he did say lawmakers will need to look at how the home-grow provisions are applied.

For instance, if an individual plants 12 marijuana plants, but only six are producing flowers at a time, are they in compliance with the law?

Jehlen has said previously she would need to “be convinced” that there was a “serious problem” with the home-grow provisions of the law to roll it back.

While Cusack outlined many of the issues lawmakers will be grappling with, efforts to get Jehlen to elaborate on her own thinking often went unanswered.

“I could not have said it better,” she said, after Cusack talked about “threading the needle” on taxes to generate sufficient revenue without driving customer to the black market.

And after Cusack talked about local zoning concerns, Jehlen paused for three full seconds before saying only, “I’m listening to people’s concerns.”

Jehlen did say she was interested in studying not just how other states have approached legal marijuana and taxation of retail pot sales, but also other countries.

Asked about White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggesting last week that states would likely see “greater enforcement” from the Justice Department of the federal marijuana prohibition laws, Jehlen said it could make marijuana sales “a more risky business” for entrepreneurs, while Cusack said it would not slow down the work of the committee.

“We hope that the party of state rights respects state rights and not just when they feel that they agree with what the states are doing, but across the board,” Cusack said, referring to the new Republican Trump administration.