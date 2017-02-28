Hasbro bringing Play-Doh production to East Longmeadow

(WWLP) – Hasbro had been producing the product overseas, but State Senator Eric Lesser said the company will begin manufacturing Play-Doh at its facility in East Longmeadow.

The Play-Doh line would add 20 new jobs to the more than 400 already there.

Sonja Murray of Springfield said, “It’s a great commitment to the area. Hopefully we’ll get some discounts on Play-Doh here going forward, and anything bringing jobs back from overseas is awesome.”

Senator Lesser said he plans to attract more manufacturing opportunities like these to western Massachusetts.

Below is the entire statement from Senator Lesser regarding the Hasbro move:

I am thrilled that Hasbro is bringing Play-Doh manufacturing to its facility in East Longmeadow. With a toddler at home who loves Play-Doh, I know first-hand what a beloved and iconic brand Play-Doh is. Hasbro employs 460 workers in East Longmeadow, and 20 more with this announcement, making it an important member of our community. This is the kind of opportunity that helps our economy thrive, maintaining the strong manufacturing sector that our region is known for. And, as the new Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development, this is the kind of opportunity I plan to attract more of to Western Mass. Manufacturing has been a cornerstone of our region’s economy for ten generations, and will continue to be a primary focus of my work in the State Senate.