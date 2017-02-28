Hartford paying $885K to family whose dog was killed by cops

Officers said they shot Saint Bernard after animal growled at and sprinted toward them

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: WTNH
Photo Courtesy: WTNH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s capital city has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to a family whose dog was killed by two police officers 11 years ago.

Hartford police Sgts. Johnmichael O’Hare and Anthony Pia entered a fenced yard without a warrant in 2006 after receiving a bad tip that weapons had been stashed in an abandoned car.

The officers said they fatally shot one of Glen Harris’ pet Saint Bernards in front of Harris’ daughter when the animal growled and sprinted at them.

Harris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit saying they suffered emotional distress and his family’s constitutional rights were violated.

The $885,000 settlement, approved by the city council on Monday night, includes damages and legal costs. The Hartford Courant reports it also indemnifies the officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s