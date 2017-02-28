Gaming Commission looks into regulating online gambling

BOSTON (WWLP) – MGM Springfield’s resort casino is taking shape in Springfield’s South End, expected to open in 2018. But resort casinos will face new competition if the state legalizes casino-style gambling online.

Lawmakers have to decide how they plan to regulate this proposed industry. One solution is to model regulations for online gambling after that of casinos, ensuring that participants gamble responsibly and that these games are taxed. The Special Commission on Online Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports plans to set other regulations that protect players from online identity theft.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is exploring how to possibly license the online gambling world. MGM Springfield wants the state to limit the market to casino licensees. They believe it’s a way to attract younger players.

“We think there’s a real opportunity here for Massachusetts,” Gaming Commission Chair Stephen Crosby said, “not only to break new ground, but to create an economic driver that would pay real dividends for the Commonwealth.”

The Commission is supposed to release their final report by Wednesday, but they’ll likely need more time.