Funding for tornado cleanup could take months to secure

BOSTON (WWLP) – Goshen and Conway residents are picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through their towns last weekend. State Representative Stephen Kulik, who represents the towns of Conway and Goshen, told 22News that he was blown away after seeing the damage caused by the weekend tornado.

22News discovered there is no state funding set aside for natural disasters. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency explained that towns have to calculate all their expenses and ask state lawmakers for money.

Representative Kulik told 22News it can take months for towns to assess the damage and then secure state funding for repairs. “Perhaps some of the costs associated with the cleanup and restoration of power and things that were municipal costs,” Kulik suggested. “We’ll see if it’s possible for the state to give the town an assist on that.”

Winter tornadoes are rare in New England. There has never been a tornado in Massachusetts in the month of February until last weekend.