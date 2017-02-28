Friend of Boston Marathon bomber has his sentence upheld

He is scheduled to be released in February 2018

Associated Press Published:
Robel Phillipos, center, a college friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, departs federal court with defense attorney Derege Demissie, right, following jury deliberations in his trial, Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, in Boston. Phillipos is accused of lying about being in Tsarnaev's dorm room three days after the deadly bombing, when two other friends removed a backpack containing fireworks and other potential evidence. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Robel Phillipos, center, a college friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, departs federal court with defense attorney Derege Demissie, right, following jury deliberations in his trial, Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, in Boston. Phillipos is accused of lying about being in Tsarnaev's dorm room three days after the deadly bombing, when two other friends removed a backpack containing fireworks and other potential evidence. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A college friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has lost his bid to have his conviction for lying to authorities dismissed.

Robel Phillipos asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction, saying statements he made to FBI investigators after the April 2013 bombing were coerced. He said on appeal that the trial judge made a mistake by not scheduling a hearing to determine whether to exclude Phillipos’ written statements.

The appeals court said the trial judge hadn’t erred.

Phillipos at first told authorities that he did not go to Tsarnaev’s dorm room at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth after the bombings, but later said he had lied.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and is scheduled to be released in February 2018.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s