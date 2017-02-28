Driver crashed into Northampton office building

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a Buick Regal accidentally crashed his car into the side of an office building in Northampton Tuesday afternoon.

Northampton Fire Capt. Mark Curtin told 22News that the elderly man accidentally hit his foot on the gas pedal too hard when pulling into the parking lot along the side of the building, at State and Center Streets. The car slammed into the building, becoming wedged underneath the porch.

The fire department had to help the man get out of his car, but the driver was not hurt, and refused medical assistance.

The car has since been towed away.