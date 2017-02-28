Dr. Phil – “Double trouble: Two teen sisters and their backstage drama”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Tom and Karen who say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control.

Both parents say if one troubled teen wasn’t enough, Madison is now corrupting her 13-year-old sister, Liz.

Tom and Karen say they are so terrified of their two teenage daughters that every night they put their house on lockdown and barricade themselves into their bedroom to avoid attacks.

Karen says Liz has become Madison’s partner in crime and now the 13-year-old has already been in trouble with police.

The parents say they fear that their fractured family cannot be put back together.

Today, for the first time, meet Liz, who has harsh words for her parents as emotions run high both on stage with Dr. Phil and backstage after taping.

