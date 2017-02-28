Deerfield PD: Man says gun found during traffic stop is “blank gun”

Officers pulled the man over after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department
Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man driving with a suspended licence was arrested in Deerfield after officers found a gun and pills inside his car during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, the 20-year-old driver told the officers there was a “blank gun” in the car’s console, after he was pulled over on Greenfield Road around 1:20 a.m.

Inside the console, officers found the gun along with several bags of Lorazepam pills and a scale. The gun was sent to the ballistics lab to for further investigation, but Sokoloski said it appears to be a real firearm.

Sokoloski said officers originally pulled the man over because his vehicle had not been inspected.

The man is being charged with possession of a Class C substance in addition to motor vehicle charges. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 8.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s