Deerfield PD: Man says gun found during traffic stop is “blank gun”

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man driving with a suspended licence was arrested in Deerfield after officers found a gun and pills inside his car during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, the 20-year-old driver told the officers there was a “blank gun” in the car’s console, after he was pulled over on Greenfield Road around 1:20 a.m.

Inside the console, officers found the gun along with several bags of Lorazepam pills and a scale. The gun was sent to the ballistics lab to for further investigation, but Sokoloski said it appears to be a real firearm.

Sokoloski said officers originally pulled the man over because his vehicle had not been inspected.

The man is being charged with possession of a Class C substance in addition to motor vehicle charges. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 8.