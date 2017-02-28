Connecticut considering the addition of tolls on highways

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut state lawmakers are revisiting the idea of putting tolls on their roadways.

Connecticut is one of few states in the northeast without tolls. Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maine all have toll roads.

Still, some residents in Massachusetts are hoping the neighboring state will continue letting out-of-state drivers on the roads without the charge.

“It would really mostly affect me if it were to be on 91,” Agawam resident Michael Kimsey said. “Obviously, traveling between Hartford and here would be more costly,” “In this economy, things costing more is just not good.”

It hasn’t always been toll-free for drivers in Connecticut, but the last time the state had tolls was more than two decades ago.

If Connecticut adds tolls and uses a similar system like the one that’s used on the Mass Pike, drivers in Massachusetts would be able to use the same EZ Pass in Connecticut.

EZ Pass is used in multiple states up and down the East Coast.

The idea is still in the very beginning stages, and there is no word yet on which roads would have tolls.

This is not the first time the state has seriously considered bringing tolls back–state lawmakers have discussed it several times over the past 10 years.

This time, however, comes after Governor Malloy has a planned $100 million dollar overhaul of Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure.