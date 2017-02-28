Competition: Proposed CT casino less than 20 miles from MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut have selected a location for the state’s third casino, and it’s just a short drive from Springfield.

The new casino would be about 13 miles away from MGM Springfield, in East Windsor, Connecticut. The tribes said they chose that specific location for two reasons: jobs and revenue– they wanted to build a casino that can directly compete with MGM Springfield.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes announced Monday they had reached an agreement with East Windsor’s board of selectmen to build the proposed $300 million casino. Now, it has to be approved by Connecticut lawmakers.

The casino would be built right off of I-91 in East Windsor, where the former Showcase Cinemas is located. East Windsor is about six miles from the state line, which means the casino would be about a 15 minute drive from MGM Springfield.

The tribes started to consider the locations last year, after they found out MGM Springfield could take nearly $70 million dollars away from Connecticut during its first year in business. They ultimately chose the East Windsor location, because the tribes believe it’ll keep jobs in Connecticut.

In a statement, the chairman of the Mohegan Tribe said “Monday’s announcement is a critical step towards our goal of saving Connecticut jobs and revenue.”

If the East Windsor casino is approved, less than 4 percent of their workforce would be made up of East Windsor residents. At least 15 percent of employees, however, would have to live within 25 miles of the facility. Springfield is less than 20 miles away, which means the new casino could also compete with MGM Springfield for employees.