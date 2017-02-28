Cleanup in Conway continues after EF1 Tornado touches down

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Their trying to get back to normal life in Conway, but there are so many reminders of the tornado that tore through town. 22News went to Conway to see how residents are coping.

The feeling on Whately Street in Conway, is extremely positive. Neighbors have been helping neighbors impacted by the tornado Saturday night.

It is now Day 3 as the cleanup in Conway continues after an EF1 tornado ripped through parts of town. The cleanup process will take longer for some residents. The tornado completely demolished the barn that housed Jan and John Maggs Antiques.They sold antique oak furniture and jewelry dating back to the 17th century.

John Maggs, Owner of Jan and John Maggs, told 22News, “A lot of our inventory is hopelessly destroyed and another bunch of it has been damaged but can still be restored and a few things has been miraculously untouched.”

The cleanup crew is being very careful as they dig through what’s left of the barn, saving as many antiques as they can.

John and his wife told 22News that they were tempted to go out to the barn to do some extra work Saturday night, but after a long day they stayed in the house.

That decision may have saved their lives. John explained to 22News what he remembers from that night, “I Heard very loud noises, nothing like we’ve ever heard before, couldn’t see anything out the window it was dark, just black. I opened the door and got sucked through, closed the door, came back in and about a minute later everything stopped.”

The air in Conway is filled with the sound of chain saws and bulldozers, as the cleanup continues from sunrise until it gets dark.

