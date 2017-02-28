Child hit by car in Springfield taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were investigating on Allendale Street in Springfield, Tuesday night, after a child was hit by a car.

Springfield Police Captain David Martin told 22News a 10-year-old child was hit by a car at 27 Allendale Street around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday. He said the child was lying on the ground when police arrived and the driver was still at the site.

Captain Martin said, “as far as he knows,” the child was taken to a local hospital. The child’s condition, name and gender are unknown at this time.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.