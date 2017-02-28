Child hit by car in Springfield taken to hospital

The driver is cooperating with police

By Published: Updated:
springfield police car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were investigating on Allendale Street in Springfield, Tuesday night, after a child was hit by a car.

Springfield Police Captain David Martin told 22News a 10-year-old child was hit by a car at 27 Allendale Street around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday. He said the child was lying on the ground when police arrived and the driver was still at the site.

Captain Martin said, “as far as he knows,” the child was taken to a local hospital. The child’s condition, name and gender are unknown at this time.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s