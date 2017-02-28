Chicory Café Au Lait

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are fully immersing our taste buds in the Mardi Gras spirit, so we made chicory Café Au Lait with Annie Lytle-Rich with Shelburn Falls Coffee Roasters!

  • 2 Tbl French Roast Coffee
  • 2 Tbl Chicory
  • 8 oz ‘just off the boil’ water
  • 8 oz whole milk
  • Cinnamon/Cocoa Powder (garnish)

* Special equipment French Press (however, you can prepare the coffee with any home brewing method

Cooking Directions:

  • Combine coffee and chicory in the French press and slowly add the hot water.
  • Stir mixture one time and allow to brew for 4-5 minutes.
  • Slowly heat milk over medium/low heat. Once, the coffee has brewed for 4-5 minutes, plunge the French press and divide coffee into two mugs.
  • Top coffee with warmed milk and garish with cinnamon or cocoa powder.

