CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are fully immersing our taste buds in the Mardi Gras spirit, so we made chicory Café Au Lait with Annie Lytle-Rich with Shelburn Falls Coffee Roasters!
Chicory Café Au Lait
- 2 Tbl French Roast Coffee
- 2 Tbl Chicory
- 8 oz ‘just off the boil’ water
- 8 oz whole milk
- Cinnamon/Cocoa Powder (garnish)
* Special equipment French Press (however, you can prepare the coffee with any home brewing method
Cooking Directions:
- Combine coffee and chicory in the French press and slowly add the hot water.
- Stir mixture one time and allow to brew for 4-5 minutes.
- Slowly heat milk over medium/low heat. Once, the coffee has brewed for 4-5 minutes, plunge the French press and divide coffee into two mugs.
- Top coffee with warmed milk and garish with cinnamon or cocoa powder.