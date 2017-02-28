CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are fully immersing our taste buds in the Mardi Gras spirit, so we made chicory Café Au Lait with Annie Lytle-Rich with Shelburn Falls Coffee Roasters!

Chicory Café Au Lait

2 Tbl French Roast Coffee

2 Tbl Chicory

8 oz ‘just off the boil’ water

8 oz whole milk

Cinnamon/Cocoa Powder (garnish)

* Special equipment French Press (however, you can prepare the coffee with any home brewing method

Cooking Directions:

Combine coffee and chicory in the French press and slowly add the hot water.

Stir mixture one time and allow to brew for 4-5 minutes.

Slowly heat milk over medium/low heat. Once, the coffee has brewed for 4-5 minutes, plunge the French press and divide coffee into two mugs.

Top coffee with warmed milk and garish with cinnamon or cocoa powder.