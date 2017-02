CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters are working to put out a fire at a two-family home in Chicopee Falls.

The fire is a two-family home located at 429-431 East Street.

East Street is currently closed between Beauchamp Terrace/Crestwood Street and Mt. Royal Street while firefighters work to get the fire under control.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

