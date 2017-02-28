Car drove into crowd at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. A car drove into a crowd at the start of the parade in the city of Gulf Shores.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be multiple injuries. A marching band was in the area of the crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients of stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.