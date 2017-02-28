Cape Cod man charged with wife’s murder

Christopher Fratantonio of Cotuit charged with killing of Mary Fratantonio

By Published:
Police Lights

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police on Cape Cod have arrested a man in the murder of his wife Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, Barnstable police were called to 89 Trout Brook Road in Cotuit shortly before 2:00, after they received several 911 calls about a violent crime.

When police got there, they arrested 36 year-old Christopher Fratantonio for the murder of his wife, 35 year-old Mary Fratantonio. The couple lived at that Trout Brook Road home.

Additional details about the killing were not immediately released. Barnstable police and state police are looking into the murder.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s