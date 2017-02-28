Cape Cod man charged with wife’s murder

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police on Cape Cod have arrested a man in the murder of his wife Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, Barnstable police were called to 89 Trout Brook Road in Cotuit shortly before 2:00, after they received several 911 calls about a violent crime.

When police got there, they arrested 36 year-old Christopher Fratantonio for the murder of his wife, 35 year-old Mary Fratantonio. The couple lived at that Trout Brook Road home.

Additional details about the killing were not immediately released. Barnstable police and state police are looking into the murder.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.