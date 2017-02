HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Holyoke is slowed while firefighters work to put out a brush fire.

The fire is in the southbound side of the highway near the rest area, between Exits 18 and 17.

Traffic is only getting by on the left-hand lane in the area of the fire.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.