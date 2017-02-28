Bruce Landon, local hockey legend, announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bruce Landon has been involved with Springfield Hockey for over 40 years. First as a goaltender, then as an executive, owner, GM, and now director of hockey operations. Landon has fought to keep AHL hockey in the city, being recognized and honored with having the street next to the MassMutual Center named after him this past year.

But Landon says he will be retiring at the end of the season, with a target date of April 28th. He says he’ll be antsy for the first few weeks, but he’s going to give it a shot. And his wife, children and grandchildren will keep him busy.

“You know you accomplish some personal things that are always your goal,” he told 22News. “But I think, quite honestly, I feel comfortable walking away from hockey finally. And I think I accomplished the one goal that’s always been in my heart, and that’s to assure that’s there’s hockey here and going to be here for a long, long time.”

The Springfield Thunderbirds will be holding a pregame ceremony called Bruce Landon Legacy Night this Friday starting at 7:05 p.m.

Landon lives in western Massachusetts and says he will still be around.