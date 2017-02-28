Bright Nights workers saluted at annual breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield is thanking the people who made this year’s Bright Nights holiday lighting display a success. To show their appreciation, the organization is hosting “A Morning of All-Stars,” a special breakfast at the Sheraton Monarch Place.

This year was the 22nd season of Bright Nights at Forest Park. This year, some 39,969 cars and 227 buses passed through the lighting display. But in order to get the display going, teams of workers have to set up all the lights, build new structures, and make repairs.

Some of the attendees at Tuesday morning’s breakfast include Mayor Domenic Sarno, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, and Springfield Thunderbirds owner Paul Picknelly.