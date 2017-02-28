Bright Nights workers saluted at annual breakfast

"Morning of All Stars" held at Sheraton

By Published:
bright-nights-veterans-night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield is thanking the people who made this year’s Bright Nights holiday lighting display a success. To show their appreciation, the organization is hosting “A Morning of All-Stars,” a special breakfast at the Sheraton Monarch Place.

This year was the 22nd season of Bright Nights at Forest Park. This year, some 39,969 cars and 227 buses passed through the lighting display. But in order to get the display going, teams of workers have to set up all the lights, build new structures, and make repairs.

Some of the attendees at Tuesday morning’s breakfast include Mayor Domenic Sarno, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, and Springfield Thunderbirds owner Paul Picknelly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s