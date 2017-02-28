Allergy season starting early for many sufferers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been experiencing allergy-like symptoms over the past week, you are probably not alone.

Baystate Medical Center Chief of Allergy and Immunology Dr. Jonathan Bayuk told 22News that we do have the warm weather to blame for making us sneeze and itch a little earlier than usual. Bayuk said can expect to have higher pollen counts this year because of our cold winter.

Pollen counts are not usually taken until April 1.

Bayuk said that he has already seen a lot of people step into his office, uncomfortable by the season change. Still, he says it could be worse.

“The only caveat is last year, we were really dry. Trees tend to preload for the next year with the water from the previous year, so it may not be as awful as it could’ve been,” Bayuk said.

He added that people with seasonal allergies may have a harder time transitioning to this sudden warm weather if they are also allergic to dust mites in the fall.

If you are experiencing allergies now, he recommends grabbing some over-the-counter antihistamines to make you feel more comfortable.