Agawam business hosts Mardi Gras party for Parish Cupboard

(WWLP) – Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam hosted a Mardi Gras party Tuesday night to help benefit the Parish Cupboard.

Cooper’s, and participating businesses, offered prizes for a raffle and guests received one drawing entry for every non-perishable food item they donated. All of the proceeds from the event went to the Parish Cupboard.

The purpose of the event was to help local charities. Cooper’s owner, Kate Gourde, told 22News why this event is so important to the community. “Everything about small businesses, giving back to the community, it’s not about just us we’re all in this together, our customers are extremely generous, especially with the monthly round up program, and any time we can do good and have fun at the same time is a win, win.”

The Mardi Gras party was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cooper’s, on Main Street in Agawam.