Admitted bully in 2011 South Hadley suicide case facing new harassment charges

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A South Hadley woman who admitted in court that she bullied a teen up to and including the day she killed herself has been charged in an unrelated case of threatening a woman over a mutual friend and former lover.

Ashley Koske, formerly known as Ashley Longe, admitted she and several others bullied 15-year-old Phoebe Prince, who killed herself in 2010.

Koske was charged with misdemeanor criminal harassment. The case was continued without a formal finding.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports police say Koske threatened to slash another woman’s throat and tires via text and social media.

The woman reported the messages and told police Koske’s relatives warned her to take them seriously.

Koske pleaded not guilty to charges including threatening to commit murder. Her mother declined to comment.

___

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com