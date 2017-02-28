Accused sex offender from Massachusetts arrested in Georgia

Scott B. King could now face more federal felony charges

By Published: Updated:
Accused sex offender, Scott B. King, wanted in Massachusetts arrested in Rincon, Georgia. (Image Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)
Accused sex offender, Scott B. King, wanted in Massachusetts arrested in Rincon, Georgia. (Image Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man accused of being a sex offender was captured Tuesday morning in Georgia.

According to Dave Miline from the U.S. Marshals Service, 49-year-old Scott B. King was arrested outside an apartment complex in Rincon, Georgia. He said U.S. Marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia made the arrest.

King was considered dangerous due to his extensive criminal history. Miline said, during the arrest, Marshals allegedly found a small handgun in King’s waist band and possibly some narcotics.

Miline said King was in the middle of a criminal trial for sex offender violations in Greenfield Superior Court when he failed to show up for trial in December of 2016. He will answer fugitive from justice charges Effingham County Georgia, and potentially face more federal felony charges, before he is returned to Massachusetts.

Western Massachusetts Sex Offenders

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s