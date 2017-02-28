Accused sex offender from Massachusetts arrested in Georgia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man accused of being a sex offender was captured Tuesday morning in Georgia.

According to Dave Miline from the U.S. Marshals Service, 49-year-old Scott B. King was arrested outside an apartment complex in Rincon, Georgia. He said U.S. Marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia made the arrest.

King was considered dangerous due to his extensive criminal history. Miline said, during the arrest, Marshals allegedly found a small handgun in King’s waist band and possibly some narcotics.

Miline said King was in the middle of a criminal trial for sex offender violations in Greenfield Superior Court when he failed to show up for trial in December of 2016. He will answer fugitive from justice charges Effingham County Georgia, and potentially face more federal felony charges, before he is returned to Massachusetts.