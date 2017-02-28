1 driver trapped, 1 taken to hospital after Springfield crash

By Published:
springfield-plumtree-abbott-crash-1
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following a three-car crash in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the crash was reported at Plumtree Road and Abbott Street shortly after 11:00 A.M. Firefighters had to free a driver who became trapped inside his Nissan Sentra after the crash.

The driver of a Nissan Rogue was also taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on the severity of that person’s injuries.

springfield-plumtree-abbott-crash-2

 

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

