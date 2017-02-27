Woman critically hurt after stabbing at Quincy karaoke bar

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who they say stabbed a woman several times at karaoke bar in Quincy, leaving her critically hurt.

Police say the suspect stabbed the woman more than five times at the Jazz Moon Karaoke Bar early Sunday and then drove off in an SUV. The woman lost a large amount of blood and is fighting for her life at a hospital. She hasn’t been identified.

A police dog was used to search the area near the bar.

No arrests have been made. Those with information are asked to come forward.

An investigation remains ongoing.