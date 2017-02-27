Why was there no tornado warning before Conway twister?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tornado in February has never happened before this weekend, and tornadoes in western Massachusetts can actually be difficult to detect.

The twister came after a line of storms moved through New York State Saturday night. The storms were almost in the Berkshires by 6:16 P.M. The line itself weakened somewhat as it headed into western Massachusetts, but it still had enough energy to create a tornado.

There was enough low-level shear- or changing wind direction- to create a spin that brought the tornado down to the ground.

There was no tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service, and there was also no severe thunderstorm watch for Hampshire or Franklin Counties. There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued at 7:18 for the tornado-damaged area, but the tornado touched down in Goshen at 7:18. However, in their warning, the National Weather Service did say to expect damage to roofs, damaged siding, and trees. 22News spoke with Joe Dellicarpini of the National Weather Service in Taunton about how it can be tough to detect tornadoes here in western Massachusetts.

“Our lowest scan from any of the three radars is probably 5,000 feet off the ground (over western Massachusetts), and with New England tornadoes, it is very critical to see what is happening below that, so it is a problem,” Dellicarpini said.

There is new technology potentially a few years away to put more numerous radars on cell phone towers to improve coverage.