Westfield Police investigating two weekend break-ins

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Police reported that two stores on Russell Road were allegedly broken into early Saturday morning.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe reported that the Four Mile Country Store, located at 1230 Russell Road, and the Circle K Service Station, located at 1400 Russell Road, were both broken into around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police suspected that both break-ins were done by the same group of suspects. Also according to McCabe, a similar break-in occurred at the same two locations last year.

According to McCabe, there were items that were allegedly stolen from the two locations but it is uncertain how much was taken. However, McCabe reported that it appeared that money and lottery tickets may have been stolen but he said that “some of the situation is murky.”

McCabe also said that it appeared that the security cameras were compromised by the cords of the devices being cut. Additionally, he said that the front doors were apparently smashed in for access.

Police are still investigating the suspected break-ins.