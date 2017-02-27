Westfield firefighters rescue dog

WESTFIELD, Mass (The Westfield News) —The city’s fire department’s personnel were heroes after they rescued a dog that fell through the ice on a pond in the city Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday, after a dog reportedly ran onto the ice of Brickyard Pond off of North Road. According to Westfield Fire Capt. Mike Szenda, the one-year-old pitbull fell through the ice about 50 yards from shore.

“The dog was just hanging onto the edge of the ice,” Szenda said.

The dog’s owner, according to Szenda, has a home that abuts the pond area, and the dog somehow managed to get onto the ice.

Szenda said that the department saw that their best chance at rescuing the dog was to use their hovercraft, so they found the easiest access to the pond and drove the craft into the pond.

According to Szenda, the firefighters rescued the dog and brought it to shore. The dog was cold at first but turned out fine, Szenda said. In fact, the dog reportedly wanted to do it again.

“She got back to land, shook off and jumped back into the boat and wanted to go for a ride,” Szenda said.

