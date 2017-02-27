VIDEO: Drone footage of Conway tornado damage

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The damage from Saturday’s tornado in Conway is incredible, and the scale of the damage is even more telling from above.

22News and our Providence sister station WPRI-TV shot drone video of the damage Monday afternoon. In the video, you can see roofs ripped off of houses, trees uprooted, and the siding of homes completely torn off.

The tornado was only on the ground for about eight minutes, but created a great amount of damage.

You can also see from the drone video that the trees fell in a circular motion.

