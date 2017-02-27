US Sen. Warren will attend Trump address with Iraqi refugee

President Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress is Tuesday

download By Published:
Elizabeth Warren
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, at DeVos' confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Warren is raking in millions in campaign donations as she gears up for a re-election bid next year. According to Warren's latest campaign finance reports, the Massachusetts Democrat took in a hefty $5.9 million in campaign contributions from January 2015 through the end of 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has invited a refugee from Iraq to accompany her to President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

The Massachusetts Democrat says Tiba Faraj will be her guest at Tuesday’s speech by the Republican president.

Warren says Faraj arrived in Massachusetts in 2010 with her parents and sibling after a journey spanning seven years and thousands of miles. She became an American citizen last year.

Faraj’s journey began in 2006 when her father was shot and disabled after working for an American-backed development organization in Iraq.

The family fled to Jordan and was granted admission to the U.S. after a lengthy screening process. They live in Boston. Faraj studies accounting at UMass-Dartmouth.

Warren says Faraj’s courage, resilience and optimism embody the American spirit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s